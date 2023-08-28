Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 240.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 14,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 58,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

