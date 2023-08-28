Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,761 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Essential Utilities worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

