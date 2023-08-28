Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

