Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $29.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 64.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 988,777 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 387,822 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

