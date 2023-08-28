RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $128.90 on Monday. RLI has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,022,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

