Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,565.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $954,162.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,717,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,884 shares of company stock worth $6,737,914 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 155.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $4,896,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

