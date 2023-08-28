Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,099.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($15,437.36).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 203 ($2.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($3.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 156 ($1.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

