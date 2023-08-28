Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.31. The firm has a market cap of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

