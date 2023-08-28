Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

