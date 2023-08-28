Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.2 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,746,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.