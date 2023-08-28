Salesforce (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Salesforce has set its Q2 guidance at $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.41-7.43 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock valued at $259,303,833. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.