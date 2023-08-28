Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $312,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

