Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $46.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00160805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027394 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003798 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0024256 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $222.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.