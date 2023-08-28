Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Monday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. The company has a market capitalization of $78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.47. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

