Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Security Federal has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $78 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

