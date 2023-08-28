Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SXT opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

