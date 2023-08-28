Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 10,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $214.47 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

