Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Drops By 39.8%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,796,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,072.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $470,748. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 91.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

