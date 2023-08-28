Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 120.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 31st total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Abcam Stock Up 3.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Abcam by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 535,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.