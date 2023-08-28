Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 205.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Up 1.8 %

AAGFF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

