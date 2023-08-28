Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Declines By 38.0%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALPMY
Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.