Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Grows By 196.0%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 315,974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

About BK Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.