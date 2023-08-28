Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Rises By 81.5%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Exagen has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 66.41%. Equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

