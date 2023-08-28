Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Grows By 200.0%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FNVT opened at $10.80 on Monday. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

