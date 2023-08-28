Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Expands By 201.8%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get HOYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOYA

HOYA Price Performance

Shares of HOCPY opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. HOYA has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.69.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.