Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 27.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Martinrea International in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.76 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

