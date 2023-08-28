Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Rises By 28.0%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SPXX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.02.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

