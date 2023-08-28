Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 27.5%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

