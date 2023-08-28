Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 18.4%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
About Pantheon Resources
