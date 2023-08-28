Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 18.4%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.