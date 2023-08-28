Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Rises By 28.2%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 499,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 538,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

