Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Declines By 18.5%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SHF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of SHF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SHF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SHF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SHF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

