Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Drops By 18.1%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

