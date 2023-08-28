Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 61.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
