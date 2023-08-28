Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Grows By 104.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Yunji by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunji by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

