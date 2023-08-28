Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW) Declines By 50.0%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zura Bio Stock Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ:ZURAW opened at $0.40 on Monday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

