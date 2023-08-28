Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expands By 52.8%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

