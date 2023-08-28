Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,584,000. Natixis bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $14,356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.