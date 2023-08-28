Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.53 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

