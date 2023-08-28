Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 15th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.71 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

