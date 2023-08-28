SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson Sells 30,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SM opened at $40.84 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

