Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $264.65 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.80 and a 200-day moving average of $259.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

