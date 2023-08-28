South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Review

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. S&T Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.72 $135.52 million $3.89 7.29 South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.87 $58.24 million $3.81 6.90

Analyst Ratings

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S&T Bancorp and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. South Plains Financial has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.68% 12.71% 1.66% South Plains Financial 24.19% 12.83% 1.16%

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

