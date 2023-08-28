South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

