STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $60.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of STAA opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

