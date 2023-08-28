Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.