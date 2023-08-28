Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of Starbucks worth $599,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.48 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.