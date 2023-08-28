Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $401,840 in the last ninety days. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

