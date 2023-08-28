StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NTN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
