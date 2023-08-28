StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAY

ViewRay Trading Down 39.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,610,882 shares of company stock valued at $519,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ViewRay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.