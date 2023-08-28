StockNews.com Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

